Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams during the “Senior Citizen Special” episode of singing reality show “Indian Idol 13”. She also talked about taking her mom, Parminder Kaur Gill for her first international trip to Dubai.

When contestant, Debosmita Roy told Shehnaaz about her family and how her parents supported her in her singing career, the former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant said that she is lucky to have supportive parents.

She shared: “There are very few families in our country who support working women. ‘Main apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my house to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

Shehnaaz, who recently featured in the music video “Ghani Syaani” with the popular rapper MC Square, also said: “I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

