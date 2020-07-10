Canindia News

Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar team up for ‘Kurta Pajama’

“Bigg Boss 13” fame contestant Shehnaaz Gill has joined hands with singer Tony Kakkar for his new song, titled “Kurta Pajama”.

On Friday, Tony took to social media and shared the details of the upcoming track, revealing Shehnaaz as part of the video.

“Kurta Pajama ft. Shehnaaz Gill. Releasing on July 17,” he wrote.

He also shared the first look poster of the song, in which Shehnaaz can be seen flaunting a black off-shoulder gown while, Tony can be seen donning a funky avtar.

Rahul Shetty has directed the video of “Kurta Pajama”.

Before this, Shehnaaz was featured opposite Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s song “Bhula Dunga”.

