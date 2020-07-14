Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar in Rahul Shetty’s directorial debut video

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Choreographer Rahul Shetty, who has worked in films like “Race 3” and the “ABCD” franchise, will make his directorial debut with the music video “Kurta pajama” featuring Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill.

“I’m feeling great because I directed this video during lockdown, with very less equipment and man power and in very compact time. That way, it was a great experience because everyone had to finish their work in just a few hours,” said Rahul.

On working with Tony and Shehnaaz, he said: “My experience was amazing because I had worked with Tony before. With Shehnaaz, it was my first time. I think the way I have seen Shehnaaz in ‘Bigg Boss’, she is exactly the same in real life. She is very cool, chirpy and very excited about things.”

“It was fun working with them. Tony is exactly the opposite, very shy in real life. We all know Tony’s songs are always superhit and very catchy. Likewise, this song is very catchy,” he added.

The song is set to release on July 17.

