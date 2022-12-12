ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shehnaaz remembers Sidharth Shukla on 42nd birth anniversary

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Sidharth, who passed away in 2021, would have turned 42. Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a string of throwback pictures of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling.

She captioned the images: “i will see you again. 12 12.”

The actress, on her Instagram stories, also shared a few pictures of her celebrating his birthday with a few cakes which had Sid written on them.

Popularly known as SidNaaz, Sidharth ad Shehnaaz became friends on the set of Bigg Boss 13. Even after growing close in the show, the two never officially acknowledged being a couple.

