Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come and see the newly-constructed Padma Bridge there.

In her communication to the West Bengal Chief Minister, she specially emphasised the role that the newly-constructed Padma Bridge is expected to play to enhance trade ties between Bangladesh and India, including West Bengal.

“This bridge is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Bangladesh and West Bengal, or rather entire India and open up new avenues for bilateral trade between the two countries,” Sheikh Hasina said in a letter to Banerjee.

In the communique, Hasina mentioned that the people of Bangladesh have an emotional connection with the people of West Bengal. “I invite you to come to Bangladesh at a time of your convenience. I hope to have an opportunity to meet you during my scheduled visit to New Delhi in September this year. Language, culture and ideological similarities are the binding forces between the two Bengals and there is no alternative to strengthen these existing relationships,” she wrote.

Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on June 25 and said that the mega government-funded project belonged to the people of the nation.

In a short speech before the inauguration, she said: “I have no complaints against anyone, but I reckon those who opposed the Padma Bridge construction plan and called it a ‘pipe dream’ lack self-confidence. I hope this bridge will boost their confidence, whereas we have built ourselves.”

She said the project is a symbol of Bangladesh’s pride, honour and ability.

20220719-233803