Sheikh Hasina meets Rahul Gandhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the former Congress chief said that India and Bangladesh are natural allies and it is important that the two countries work towards strengthening this bond.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour.

India and Bangladesh also signed seven Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) in New Delhi aimed at boosting ties between the two countries.

20220907-042802

