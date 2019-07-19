Sheila was known for warm nature: Badal

Chandigarh, July 20 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expressed condolences at the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

In a statement here, the former Chief Minister said Dikshit was known for her warm and affable nature and affinity with the common man.

“Dikshit was respected across party lines because of her mature personality and ability to listen to all points of view.”

Sukhbir Badal said she was a dynamic personality who transformed Delhi during her three terms in office.

He said Dikshit was largely responsible for modernisation of Delhi and making it a cleaner and greener city.

Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi following cardiac arrest, a party leader said. She was 81.

–IANS

