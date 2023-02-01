ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shekhar Ravjiani drops first song ‘Love’ under his Indie record label

NewsWire
0
0

Composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani, who is currently riding high on the massive success of the music of ‘Pathaan’, has dropped his first track titled ‘Love’ under his recently announced indie record label ‘Garuudaa Musiic’.

The first song dropped by Shekhar and Garuudaa Musiic, ‘Love’ is a pop ballad that celebrates the greatest feeling in the world.

Released a week ahead of Valentine’s Day, ‘Love’ is deeply soulful and relatable and with this song Shekhar has explored a whole new sound that sets the bar high for the refreshingly unique brand of music that Garuudaa Musiic will bring to our world.

Talking about the song, Shekhar said: “‘Love’ is a heartfelt declaration of the love that a boy feels for a girl. The kind of love that is destined to happen between two people.”

“A limitless connection between two souls that must slowly brew into a beautiful bond. The song comes from a very special place in my heart and I am delighted that it is my first release through my record label ‘Garuudaa Musiic’ and the first of many many more to come!

The song composed and sung by Shekhar Ravjiani, and penned by Rashmi Virag.

20230201-125604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Riteish Deshmukh all praise for Genelia’s ‘unmatchable’ bargaining skills

    Kriti Sanon says she would ‘look good’ with Aditya Roy Kapur

    An important day in my life, tweets National Award winner G.V....

    Munawar Faruqui gets ‘arrested’ as second contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock...