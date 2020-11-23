Canindia News

Shekhar Suman demands updates of Sushant Singh Rajput case from investigating authorities

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday questioned why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet come up with conclusive evidence regarding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It’s been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh’s case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn’t mean we have given up or forgotten about it,” Shekhar tweeted from his unverified account.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for the late actor.

A few days ago, Shekhar tweeted demanding apology from every person who had accused him of banking on the death of Sushant to pursue politics in Bihar.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Interactions were peripheral & limited: Kevin Spacey refutes Rapp’s sexual assault allegations

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘A Suitable Boy’ stirs trouble over temple kissing scene

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Comedian Vir Das calls out celebs, urges them to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test on social media

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kajol’s ‘Tribhanga’ eyes Netflix release in January 2021

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Raftaar & IKKA’s new song ‘Angaar’ gets 6.4 Million views in just 48 hours

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Abhishek Bachchan takes off to Kolkata for ‘Bob Biswas’ shoot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West’s ‘Lost in the World’ was inspired by her 30th birthday card

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mumbai Court grants bail to Bharti Singh & husband Harsh in NCB case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested