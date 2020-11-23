Shekhar Suman demands updates of Sushant Singh Rajput case from investigating authorities

Actor Shekhar Suman on Saturday questioned why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet come up with conclusive evidence regarding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It’s been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh’s case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn’t mean we have given up or forgotten about it,” Shekhar tweeted from his unverified account.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for the late actor.

A few days ago, Shekhar tweeted demanding apology from every person who had accused him of banking on the death of Sushant to pursue politics in Bihar.