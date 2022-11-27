ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shekhar Suman does a qawwali to roast ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants

NewsWire
0
0

Shekhar Suman has roasted the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants in a qawwali that he sings during the ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ segment.

As he makes comments on each and every contestant, it leads to a tiff between Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Ankit questions Priyanka about her behaviour, to which Priyanka says Ankit remaining silent most of the time irritates her.

Ankit tries to explain to Priyanka that every conversation need not be a fight but could be a normal discussion, which though fails to impress Priyanka.

In another segment, Archana Gautam refuses to follow the orders given by Bigg Boss and denies serving the punishment given by Bigg Boss.

Five contestants, including Archana Gautam, Saundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, were sleeping during the day and despite a warning by Bigg Boss, they kept on sleeping.

Bigg Boss then asks the other contestants to continuously splash cold water on them.

Others follow the diktat, but Archana says she would catch a cold because of the chilled water. This leads to Bigg Boss deciding to punish everyone inside the house, which triggers a fight among the housemates.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221127-200203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keerthy Suresh: Made some good friends during the shoot of ‘Rang...

    Diljit’s film ‘Jogi’ about friendship in testing times to release on...

    Manushi Chhillar roped in for Unicef’s nationwide youth campaign

    Ragini Dwivedi breaks down during interaction with fans