Shekhar Suman will not celebrate birthday on Dec 7 in Sushant’s honour

Shekhar Suman on Saturday revealed he will not celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I’m not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That’s the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR,” Shekhar tweeted.

Earlier this week, the actor had tweeted saying he is expecting a miracle to happen in the ongoing investigation of Sushant’s death case.

“A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat’s happening to Sushant’s case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do.

#CBIArrestSSRKillersNow,” Suman wrote on Wednesday.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death.

