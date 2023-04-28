INDIA

‘Shekhawat can go to jail soon’, Gehlot hits back after ‘Ravana’ jibe

NewsWire
0
0

After Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the “Ravana of Rajasthan’s politics”, the latter hit back on Friday by saying that Singh “can soon go to jail in the Sanjeevani scam”.

Gehlot said: “Gajendra Singh’s friends are sitting in jail… He too can go to jail anytime.”

“Singh and other BJP leaders are now abusing me. They are saying Ashok Gehlot is like ‘Ravana’. But brother (Singh), you looted money, your friends are in jail. You too can go to jail anytime, such is the situation.”

Gehlot also said that Singh says he is not an accused.

“Why did you go to the high court seeking bail when you are not an accused? Either Singh should resign on moral grounds, or the Prime Minister should sack such a corrupt minister. If you repay the money to the victims of Sanjivani scam by selling your property, I will call you Ram,” Gehlot said, adding, “No matter how many stones the BJP throws at me, I will use them to build schools and hospitals, this is my thinking.”

Earlier on Thursday, Shekhawat had lashed out at Gehlot and the Congress government in Rajasthan during a protest rally in Chittorgarh.

Singh had said at the end of his speech, “If you want to end the rule of Ashok Gehlot, the Ravana of Rajasthan politics, then raise your hands. Make a resolution for the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Rajasthan.”

20230428-221604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Draft policy on ecological restoration of TN forest area on anvil

    International trade settlements in Indian rupee allowed

    WTT Star Contender Goa: Manika, Sutirtha overcome higher-ranked opponents to make...

    Covid vax drive organised for scribes in Gurugram