Shekhawat launches QR code for paying water bills in Goa

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday launched the QR code services for paying water bills of the Goa government in order to improve billing and collection system.

Shekhawat while speaking at a programme in state capital Panaji said, “We need to recollect and understand the ideology behind the freedom struggle led by our freedom fighters, who went through many worst situations while achieving the freedom to see a new India, which was their dream.”

“We can give true tribute to our great freedom fighters by making India as per the dream that they have envisioned,” he added.

He said that ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been done with the intention of betterment of the society.

“Though Goa had achieved ‘Har Ghar Jal’ target much earlier, the certificate was not awarded unless every panchayat sent a recorded message of the village representative that every household received water,” the Union Minister added.

He said that after assuming charge of the Prime Minister’s office, Modi had announced that the Union government will work for the upliftment of all sections of society.

“Accordingly, many schemes were announced as per the requirement of the society,” Shekhawat added.

