ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shelley Duvall wants to act more with her return to films after 20 years

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Shining’ actress Shelley Duvall is enjoying her return to the big screen. She recently opened up about her experience of returning to films after a 20-year hiatus from acting in the upcoming horror film ‘The Forest Hills’, as per roperts.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the actress said: “I know it’s been a long time. But it’s been great. It really has, it feels good. Makes me want to do more acting. It’s actually so much fun to act in a movie. I should appreciate every minute of it.”

Duvall plays the role of Mama in the werewolf movie ‘The Forest Hills’, mother to Rico (Chiko Mendez) and Emily (Linda Flores). Directed and produced by Scott Goldberg, Forest Hills’ cast also includes ‘E.T.’ and ‘The Howling’ alum Dee Wallace and Edward Furlong of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ fame.

In new photos, Duvall can be seen smiling on set with her script and scene partner Felissa Rose, who plays Dr Gonzalez in the movie.

Noting that Duvall is “a true legend,” Rose, 53, known for 1983’s ‘Sleepaway Camp’, told People, “Shelley has been an idol of mine and exceeded all my expectations, as a person and as an actress. She lights up the room with her beautiful eyes and amazing soul, and I felt so connected to her.”

Duvall’s last film role was in 2002’s Manna From ‘Heaven’, after which she announced her retirement from acting. She recently told People that her character in ‘The Forest Hills’ has a “quiet rage, which sometimes turns explosive.”

20221211-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix clarifies ‘The Crown’ is a ‘fictional dramatisation’

    Britney Spears cleared of misdemeanor allegation

    Emma Kenney says ‘Shameless’ set was ‘positive’ after Emmy Rossum left

    Britney Spears suffers nerve damage on right side of her body