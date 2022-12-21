A 19-year-old inmate of a shelter home was gang-raped when she went out to buy something form a nearby shop on Tuesday evening.

Three persons, including a minor, have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.

They have been identified by the survivor.

Those arrested include Anirudh Chaudhary, 19, and Abhimanyu Shah, 28. Both have small shops on the pavement. A minor, also involved in the crime, has been sent to juvenile home.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas, said that the survivor had gone to purchase some articles near her shelter home and forgot the way back to the shelter home.

The police said that the girl came across a shop selling soft toys and got lured for the soft toy.

The minor boy at the shop gave her a small soft toy and took her to a deserted place where he tied her hands and legs and then allegedly raped her.

“I gained consciousness and found myself in a filthy room and, apart from the toy seller, two more elderly men had joined, and they took turns on me,” the survivor told police.

She somehow managed to free herself and reached an under bridge where she spotted a police patrol and narrated the ordeal to them.

“A woman officer took me to the hospital,” the survivor alleged in the FIR to the police.

ADCP Abbas added that she was brought to the shelter three days ago from another shelter home in Gomti Nagar.

“We are yet to learn about her history as she is in a state of shock,” he said.

20221221-084604