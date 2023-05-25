A shepherd was injured on Thursday when he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said that 25-year-old Muhammad Javaid, a shepherd, was grazing his flock of goats near the LoC fence in a forest area when he accidentally stepped on a landmine.

“He has been rushed to hospital for treatment. He belongs to Saki Wala Qasba village near the LoC. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday,” officials said.

