'Sherlock Holmes' TV series in pipeline with HBO Max

Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’ will soon be making its way to the small screen in not one but two scripted series on HBO Max.

Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) who essayed the role of the ace detective from the much-loved detective stories by Arthur Conan Doyle will be executive producer for this along with Lionel Wigram, who was the producer for both the Sherlock Holmes movies and got the story credit for the first movie.

There was also a third ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movies that was reportedly in the development phase but it never took off.

While RDJ is executive producing this, there is no confirmation that he will be reprising the role of Sherlock as the project is still in very early stages of development.

Downey who is producing this under his Team Downey banner will have two other executive producers – Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell from Team Downey joining him and Wigram.

Further details like the plot of the show and if and how the series will be inter-connected with each other or with the movies are still not revealed.

Both the series come from Warner Bros. Television, whose film division produced the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movies.

HBO Max is in the process of building out a connected universe from the DC Comics series. The series in the works include a ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff and a ‘Batman’ offshoot. There are also talks of multiple ‘Game of Thrones’ series.

HBO Max has also come up with revivals of their other popular shows, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Gossip Girl’, to increase viewership for their platform.

‘Sherlock Holmes’ hold the world record for being the most portrayed literary character in movies and television history and has over the years seen 75 actors play this character. The recent one to take on this role was actor Jonny Lee Miller for CBS’ ‘Elementary’.

