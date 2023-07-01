Joining the cast of the historical fiction drama ‘Paurashpur’ for Season 2, actress Sherlyn Chopra will play the enchanting character of Maharani Snehlata. In her new look, the actress dons an aesthetic that mixes seduction, allure, strength and regality all in one.

In her first look of ‘Paurashpur 2’, Sherlyn Chopra’s transformation into Maharani Snehlata speaks of boldness and elegance as she dresses up in grand opulence in royal attire, exuding grandeur and embodying the very essence of royalty.

Expressing her excitement about taking on the challenging role, Sherlyn said: “Playing Maharani Snehlata has been a transformative experience for me. The character’s depth and complexity pushed me to explore new facets of my acting abilities. It is an honour to be part of a series that celebrates strong and empowered women, and I am eagerly looking forward to the audience’s reaction.”

Maharani Snehlata is touted as a woman of immense strength and intelligence, she defies the conventional norms of her time, challenging the norms of the patriarchal society she inhabits.

Navigating the intricate web of power dynamics the character is also said to grapple with her own desires and vulnerabilities, making her one of the most interesting characters of the show.

‘Paurashpur 2’ will stream on ALTBalaji.

