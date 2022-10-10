Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s entry into the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has raised eyebrows. Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter on Monday shared that he had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10.

Sajid Khan is facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last few years and one of the victims was Sherlyn Chopra who accused the filmmaker over sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn took to Twitter, where she shared an article, and said that “It’s High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand.”

Right next to a link, Sherlyn wrote on Twitter: “He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Apart from Sherlyn, many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra called Indian television channels and executives “depraved and sad” as Sajid Khan was brought in as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

20221010-183206