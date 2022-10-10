ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sherlyn Chopra: Sajid Khan asked me to rate his private parts on a scale of 0 to 10

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s entry into the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has raised eyebrows. Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter on Monday shared that he had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10.

Sajid Khan is facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last few years and one of the victims was Sherlyn Chopra who accused the filmmaker over sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn took to Twitter, where she shared an article, and said that “It’s High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand.”

Right next to a link, Sherlyn wrote on Twitter: “He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Apart from Sherlyn, many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra called Indian television channels and executives “depraved and sad” as Sajid Khan was brought in as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

20221010-183206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mugdha Godse to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with frontline workers

    Riteish, Tamannaah star in Netflix film ‘Plan A Plan B’

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Sumptuous menu has vegan burgers for Alia, sushi for...

    Aditi Shankar comes onboard Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Maaveeran’