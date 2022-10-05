INDIA

Shia Hazaras protest in Delhi against killings in Kabul

A group of Shia Hazaras on Wednesday protested here against the recent spate of targeted killing against its community in Afghanistan.

About more than a dozen men and women of the Shia Hazara minorities sat on a protest to highlight the plight of their community in Afghanistan at Dargah Shahmardan in Jor Bagh.

Aminullah, who is staying in Delhi as a refugee, said, “We are raising voice against Shia Hazara genocide in Afghanistan and want the world to support us.”

The protesters said that the community is the most persecuted minority in the world and since the Taliban took control the attacks have increased manifold.

The death toll of a suicide blast on the western edge of Kabul city has reached 53, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“Further rise in casualties from Friday’s classroom bombing in Hazara quarter of Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls and young women, 110 injured. Our human rights team continues documenting the crime,” the UN mission here tweeted on Monday.

A suicide explosion rocked an education centre in a neighbourhood of western Kabul on Friday morning where a large number of students were preparing for an exam.

20221005-143005

