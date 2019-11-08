Shia Waqf Board chief donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizmi, has announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Wasim Rizvi said on Thursday that the Shia Waqf Board was in favour of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Supreme Court judgment was the ‘best verdict’ that could have been possible.

“Preparations are on for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Since Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us, we are giving Rs 51,000 on behalf of the ‘Wasim Rizvi Films’ to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas towards temple construction,” he said.

He further said that the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9, had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, The court has also directed the Centre to allot a separate five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

–IANS

amita/dpb