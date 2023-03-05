Popular choreographer Shiamak Davar spoke about his experience of working with Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon for the Women’s Premier League inaugural ceremony.

Shiamak, who is known for bringing jazz and other contemporary dance forms to India, shared that he, along with his team, worked day and night for making the entire performance most spectacular for the audience and guests.

The inaugural ceremony saw some power-packed performances by Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and A.P. Dhillon.

He said: “I was excited when I was approached for the inaugural ceremony. The team has been working hard, and Kiara and Kriti have been great. They have been on point and have been performing well with the choreography that has been set. They were outstanding and set the stage on fire.”

On the work front, the choreographer received a positive response for his choreography in Vishal Bharadwaj’s directed musical short film ‘Fursat’, in which Ishan Khattar played a pivotal role. He has also choreographed Bollywood actors and celebrities for film and stage for events like the IIFA Awards and the Filmfare Awards.

