Shibani Dandekar’s Wiki page vandalised after her criticism of Ankita Lokhande

The Wikipedia page of anchor-actress Shibani Dandekar was vandalised and information in the page was distorted on Thursday afternoon, shortly after she criticised Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The description at the top of the page read: “Shibani Dandekar (born 27 August 1980) is an Indian singer, actress, anchor and a gold digger scumbag. She began her flop-career working as a television anchor in American television. Following her return to India, she began searching for a rich parasite who’ll be hosting some fame to her. , so she settled for a B-Grade Oblivion Actor, Farhan Akhtar(50 years old). Other than being his temporary girlfriend, she pukes on Twitter with some 200K+ BOT-sycophants. She tweets stupid stuff without using her brain just to get fame , she has also shown support to criminals.”

Not only this, the Biography section talks about the actress’ relationship status as: “Dandekar has been in a polygamous relationship with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar since 2018.”

Shibani’s Wikipedia page reflected this information on Thursday afternoon while the actress was being trolled on Twitter for taking a dig at Ankita Lokhande saying the latter wants two seconds of fame.

“This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!” Shibani tweeted on Thursday morning reacting to a social media post by Ankita who has slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs.

She had also referred to Ankita as a “princess of patriarchy” in a tweet.

Shibani’s Wikipedia page has since then been restored to its original form.