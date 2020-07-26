Shibani is all praises for Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Intelligent, creative and artistic – this is how actress, popular VJ Shibani Dandekar describes her beau Farhan Akhtar .

On Sunday, Shibani conducted an interactive Q&A session session with her followers.

When a user asked her about her views about Farhan as an actor and director, Shibani could not resist herselfA from praising the latter.

“Literally the most artistic, intelligent, creative person I know! Writer, director, actor, producer I can’t decide… skill level and vision is beyond! What a mind,” Shibani wrote on Instagram Stories.

Along with it, she posted a picture of Farhan.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to AdhunaA Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya

–IANS

sim/sdr/