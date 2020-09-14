Shibu Soren, Dinesh Trivedi take oath as RS members

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran Shibu Soren, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi along with several others took oath as Rajya Sabha members on Monday during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Besides Soren and Trivedi, TMC’s Arpita Ghosh, BJP’s Syed Zafar Islam and Jai Prakash Nishad, independent leader Ajeet Kumar Bhuyan, Congress leader Phoolo Devi Netam, LJD’s M.V. Shreyams Kumar, NCP’s Fauzia Khan, NPP’s Wenverai Kharlukhi, DMK’s NR Elango and Anithyar P. Selvarasu, TRS’ K. Keshav Rao and K.R. Suresh Reddy took the oath.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, the upper house of Parliament also paid condolences to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 18 sitting and former MPs, including Amar Singh – all of whom passed away recently.

–IANS

aks/miz/kr