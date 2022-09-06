INDIA

Shiekh Hasina to meet PM Modi; discuss defence, trade & river water sharing

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday here and hold talks on several issues, including defence, trade and the contentious river water sharing.

The two leaders are also expected to ink agreements on water sharing on the Kushiyara River, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Upon her arrival on Monday, she visited the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and businessman Gautam Adani called on her later in the day.

The overall strategic relationship between the nations has grown over the years, with the two prime ministers having met 12 times since 2015.

In March last year, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country’s war of liberation.

India also hosted several events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

20220906-121807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Open internet more at risk now than ever before: Twitter

    Amazon is bringing us to our knees, we’re broke: Future Retail...

    ‘To regain urban ground, Congress needs to strengthen frontal organisations’

    ‘Remarkable emphasis on empathy runs throughout Dale Carnegie’s body of work’...