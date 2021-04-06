New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) India fast bowler Shikha Pandey broke into the top 10 of the women’s ODI bowlers’ rankings while opener Smriti Mandhana and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami remained unchanged.

Smriti is seventh with 710 points, followed by Mithali Raj (709) at eighth spot in the batter’s rankings. England’s Tammy Beaumont (765) occupies the top spot.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has risen to a career-best ranking of third with 753 points. Her compatriot, all-rounder Ellyse Perry moved back above the 700-point barrier with her innings of 56 not out. Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 53 from just 41 balls also took her into the top 30 of the rankings for the first time.

In the bowlers’ category for ODI, Megan Schutt’s 4/32 enabled her to move above Marizanne Kapp into second place. Tasmanian, Nicola Carey who took 3-34 move to a career-best 37th place in the ODI women’s bowler rankings.

From New Zealand, Lauren Down’s previous highest ODI score was just 15, but her innings of 90 for New Zealand lifted her up 55 places to rank 62.