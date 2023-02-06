SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Shilji Shaji stars as India U-17 women thrash Jordan U-17 in friendly

India U-17 women bagged a huge 7-0 win in a friendly match against Jordan U-17 at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. Shilji Shaji netted four goals, while Manisha Kumari, Pooja and Sanjana Chanu scored one each to complete the rout.

Coached by former senior women’s team assistant coach Priya P.V, the Young Tigresses are currently preparing for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This match was the first time that the newly-assembled squad played an international after they set camp in Chennai last month.

It took Shilji all of two minutes to open the scoring for India, before Manisha Kumari doubled the lead in the 13th minute, as she nodded a corner by captain Heena Khatun.

Five minutes later, Pooja produced a glorious volley that went in at the far post, after the ball was crossed to her by Arya Anilkumar.

Pooja turned provider in the 37th minute when her shot from the right was saved by the opposition keeper. However, she got on the rebound and sent it in for Shilji to score her second goal.

Priya PV’s side added three more goals in the second half, with Kerala’s Shilji scoring two of those to take her tally from the game to four. Substitute midfielder Sanjana Chanu wrapped up the win in injury time, netting India’s seventh goal.

India U-17 women will play Jordan U-17 in another friendly on Thursday.

