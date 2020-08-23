Shillong Times halts publication after staff test Covid-positive

Shillong, Aug 23 (IANS) The Shillong Times, a 75-year-old leading newspaper of northeast India, did not publish its edition on Sunday as the district administration declared its office building as a containment zone after three non-journalists tested Covid-19 positive.

Shillong Times Managing Director Manas Chaudhury and Editor Patricia Mukhim told IANS said they were trying to publish the newspaper from Monday, following government guidelines and precautionary measures.

Due to the detection of more Covid-19 patients, several areas in Meghalaya’s capital, including Shillong Times newspaper office and staff quarters, have been declared containment zones on Saturday by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri.

According to norms of the containment zone, no person is allowed to enter or exit from the stipulated area. The samples of journalists and non-journalists of the newspaper, located in Shillong, were being tested for coronavirus and reports are yet to come.

Mukhim said the newspaper authority has taken all Covid-19 protocol measures, including use of sanitisers, face mask and handwashing.

