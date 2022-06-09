ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show ‘DID L’il Masters’ along with her ‘Nikamma’ co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The Bollywood diva fulfilled the dream of a contestant named Sagar, who wanted to buy a brand-new saree for his mother as she had never worn a fresh saree in her life.

In a bid to help the contestant achieve his lifelong dream, she brought a wonderful saree for his mom. That’s not it, she also praised Sonali Bendre for taking full responsibility for Sagar and for taking care of him just like her own child.

Shilpa said: “The way Sonali has taken care of this child, I think it is very beautiful. It is not very easy to take full responsibility for a person and to follow it with your whole heart. I would like to applaud Sonali for this. I have been following the show closely and I know that Sagar has always wanted to buy a new saree for his mom and today I would like to help him fulfil this wish.

“I have brought a brand-new saree for Sagar’s mom, and I would love to give it to him today.”

After this special gesture by Shilpa, Sagar went on to mention how his mom has always worn a second-hand saree given to her by other people. He happily exclaimed that this will be the first new saree that his mom will be wearing.

‘DID L’il Masters’ airs on Zee TV.

