ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shilpa introduces her kids to ‘Mangalorean’ culture, visits kuldevi temple

NewsWire
0
0

Shilpa Shetty along with her family visited the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Mangalore. The Bollywood actress and entrepreneur said that she wanted to introduce her kids to her Mangalorean heritage and culture, which she is very proud of.

Shilpa on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her mother, sister Shamita and her two children Viaan and Samisha.

She captioned it: “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, that I am so proud of.”

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, an upcoming cop action drama streaming series. This series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. It is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

She was last seen on the big screen in ‘Nikamma’ in 2022, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

20230423-121805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepika Padukone conferred with TIME100 Impact Award at Museum of the...

    Struggles of a male gynecologist: Ayushmann’s hilarious depiction in ‘Doctor G’

    What characters does Shweta Tripathi wants to play?

    ‘GOT’ star Maisie Williams excited to be in Mumbai, dazzled by...