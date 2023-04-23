Shilpa Shetty along with her family visited the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Mangalore. The Bollywood actress and entrepreneur said that she wanted to introduce her kids to her Mangalorean heritage and culture, which she is very proud of.

Shilpa on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her mother, sister Shamita and her two children Viaan and Samisha.

She captioned it: “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, that I am so proud of.”

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, an upcoming cop action drama streaming series. This series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. It is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

She was last seen on the big screen in ‘Nikamma’ in 2022, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

