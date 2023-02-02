ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shilpa, Shamita used to fight as latter didn’t share clothes

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a candid birthday post for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who turned 44 on Thursday.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel for her sister featuring their pictures together.

Shilpa captioned the clip: “From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other’s agony aunts to pulling each other’s hair out. To… NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back….”

“HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official.”

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in ‘Nikkamma’. Shamita made her film debut with 2000 film ‘Mohabbatein’, she was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

20230202-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi condoles veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju’s demise

    Bollywood stars add sparkle to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The...

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ delays Broadway reopening to April

    Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla hit the road for travel series ‘Wanderlust’