Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback to Kannada film industry after 17 years

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is making a grand comeback to the Kannada film industry after 17 years and will be seen in “KD”, starring action hero Dhruva Sarja.

Director Prem shared a poster on his social media handle with the caption: “Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi. On this auspicious day, a powerhouse enters the war! Welcoming the powerful Shilpa Shetty to KD battlefield! Introducing Shilpa Shetty as Satyvati”.

The poster with vintage look has won the hearts of Shilpa fans in Karnataka.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is also playing a major role in the movie.

Shilpa earlier acted in superhit Kannada movie “Preethsod Thappa” in 1998 with V. Ravichandran. She also acted in “Ondagona Baa” (2003) and in 2005, she did a role in “Auto Shankar” with Upendra.

