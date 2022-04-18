Shilpa Shetty recently stepped out for a birthday party with her adorable daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. The doting mother, took her daughter to attend Smriti Khanna’s daughter Anayaka’s birthday.

Smriti Khanna had celebrated her daughter’s second birthday with a Coco melon-themed party. In a recent video that was circulated online, Shilpa was seen leaving the party with daughter Samisha and as they were entering their car to leave, a fan leaned in close into the car, almost as though entering it to try and take a selfie with Shilpa and her daughter Samisha.

The breach of private space shocked Shilpa Shetty into screaming, “Kya kar rahe ho bhai (what are you doing?)”

Smriti Khanna had shared some pictures from the party, which was held on April on her social media, and Samisha Shetty can be seen wearing a white frock with her hair styled using a large bow, with tiny stars on it. Shilpa Shetty wore a matching white shirt-jacket as she posed with the birthday girl and her mom, holding Samisha in her arms.

Samisha Shetty recently turned two years old on February 15, 2022. In 2020, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed baby Samisha born via surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are also parents to son, Viaan Kundra who was born in 2012.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in the year 2009. Last year, Raj Kundra found himself in the midst of a pornographic scandal that rocked the industry and Raj Kundra was sent to jail for a few months. He has since been released on jail and the proceedings in the case are currently underway.