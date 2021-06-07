Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony and open up the mind, muscles and joints.

The actress shared a video of her open and close squat workout session and wrote: “Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let’s make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn’t been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE.”

Revealing the health benefits of the workout, the actress aded: “It works on:

* Cardio Respiratory Endurance

* All Lower Body Muscles

* Shoulders

* Speed & Agility, Brain & Body

* Arm & Leg Coordination

Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for this killer leg workout; it worked and how!”

On the work front, Shilpa currently features as a judge on the Sony TV dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

–IANS

abh/vnc