Shilpa Shetty to daughter: Happy half birthday

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has posted a new video of her daughter Samisha, who turned six months old.

“One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them… you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy… signs of being ‘independent’ already,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram, with a video of her daughter in her crib.

The video doesn’t show the face of her daughter.

“Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then… my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her… We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel,” she added.

Shilpa’s daughter Samisha was born on February 15 this year, via surrogacy. She has a son, Viaan, who was born in May 2012.

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, is also using Instagram to send in her wishes on Independence Day.

“On our 74th Independence Day, let’s pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let’s buy and support our local businesses, stand by our neighbours, and be there for anyone in need. We can fight every battle and conquer all our hurdles only as a unified force,” she wrote.

–IANS

sug/vnc