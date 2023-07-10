INDIA

Shilpa Shetty wraps up work, reunites with family in London for vacation

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, known for striking a balance between her personal and professional lives, recently won fans’ hearts with her decision to prioritise work over a family vacation.

After making a surprising solo return to Mumbai from a holiday in London sometime back, Shilpa has resumed her tranquil getaway with her loved ones in the vibrant city.

The actress had temporarily left her family behind to meet her work commitments, leaving fans curious about the reason for her solo return.

Shilpa is part of the judging panel for the popular reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ (IGT).

She had returned to Mumbai to fulfil a shooting schedule for the show, showcasing her commitment to her craft. Having fulfilled her work commitments, Shilpa finally flew back to London to reunite with her family on a vacation.

She posted an adorable photograph of herself with her kids Viaan and Samisha, from her ‘London diaries’ on Instagram: “The bestest welcome Evvvveerrr!”

Meanwhile,she is set to appear in the Kannada film ‘KD’ and Sonal Joshi’s ‘Sukhee’ next. Additionally, she has secured a pivotal role as the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Cop Universe project, titled ‘Indian Police Force’.

2023071036929

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    College student pushed in front of moving train in Chennai, dies

    Olivia Rodrigo says her new single ‘Vampire’ is ‘cathartic’

    1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical...

    Mining inspector, others have a close shave with sand mafia in...