Shilpa Shetty’s son pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood for school project

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is proud of her eight-year-old son Viaan, who paid tribute to actor Sonu Sood with his school project.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared how Viaan created an animated video for Sonu after seeing him helping thousands of migrant workers during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this… The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings,” Shilpa wrote.

Viaan’s project shows the animated version of Sonu making arrangements for two migrant workers to help them reach home.

“His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all – a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8),” she added.

Shilpa is currently in Manali for the shoot of “Hungama 2”, which also features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

