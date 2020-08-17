Shilpa Shetty’s yoga tip to remove unwanted thoughts from mind

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds.

Sharing a video where she can be seen doing an asana, she tweeted: “One can lose balance in these unsettling times. There’s so much uncertainty in life at this point that we need to be able to center ourselves to function normally. Today, I chose to do the Eka Pada Malasana – ‘Mala’ means ‘Waste Removal’.”

She calls it a challenging pose, for which one first needs to align their mind and body.

“You will need to stay calm and composed removing all the unwanted (waste) thoughts from your mind, to achieve the correct posture,” she explained.

She shared that what she loves about this asana is that it “truly helps improve balance and focus”, adding: “It also works on strengthening the quadriceps, hip flexors, and core. Now, I am all set for whatever the day has to offer. How did you start your day?”

–IANS

nn/vnc