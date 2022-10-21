INDIA

Shimla elected me, witnessed development, says Himachal minister Bhardwaj

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister and four-time Shimla legislator Suresh Bhardwaj on Friday filed the nomination for the November 12 Assembly polls from the neighbouring Kasumpati assembly segment.

Bhardwaj was accompanied by BJP leader from Kasumpati Vijay Jyoti Sen, former minister Roop Das Kashyap, and Roopa Sharma, to file the nomination. He paid obeisance at Jakhu Temple and then joined the party workers at Sanjauli.

The roadshow started from Sanjauli to Mall Road and then reached the Deputy Commissioner office to file the papers.

Talking to reporters, Bhardwaj said Shimla elected him to assembly four times and the town has seen unprecedented development.

“Now, it’s the turn of Kasumpati. For the last 20 years, Kasumpati has been represented by Congress MLAs,” he said.

The BJP leader added that the people of Kasumpati want development.

“Even my political rivals in Shimla admit that development is visible,” he said, adding: “I want to carry on with this image. Development is my commitment.”

Bhardwaj said all workers in Kasumpati are united. “Unitedly, we will win in the Kasumpati as well as in Himachal,” he added.

