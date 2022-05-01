A fire that broke out at a forest near the Himachal Pradesh capital spread towards the Tutikandi Balika Ashram on Sunday, officials said, adding the blaze has affected an outdoor portion of the Ashram.

There was, however, no casualty, as the authorities swung into action by engaging the fire fighters to control the fire, and also moved 76 girl students and 20 children of the Ashram to a safer place.

Shimla SDM (Urban) Manjit Sharma said the fire was prevented from spreading further in the Ashram, and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

The fire has been burning in Tara Devi Forest for the last two weeks.

The situation, however, turned tense on Sunday after the fire began spreading towards the Balika Ashram.

An official said that fire brigades and police personnel were engaged to bring the blaze under control.

