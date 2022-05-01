INDIA

Shimla: Forest fire spreads towards Balika Ashram; no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A fire that broke out at a forest near the Himachal Pradesh capital spread towards the Tutikandi Balika Ashram on Sunday, officials said, adding the blaze has affected an outdoor portion of the Ashram.

There was, however, no casualty, as the authorities swung into action by engaging the fire fighters to control the fire, and also moved 76 girl students and 20 children of the Ashram to a safer place.

Shimla SDM (Urban) Manjit Sharma said the fire was prevented from spreading further in the Ashram, and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

The fire has been burning in Tara Devi Forest for the last two weeks.

The situation, however, turned tense on Sunday after the fire began spreading towards the Balika Ashram.

An official said that fire brigades and police personnel were engaged to bring the blaze under control.

20220501-205608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Awakening your ‘soulprint’ to find happiness and success (IANS Interview)

    1,405 ventilators given to Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

    Poll driven Goa govt. withdraws notification banning mass recruitment

    Nodal officers appointed in TN for differently-abled people’s vax