INDIA

Shimla gets season’s first snowfall

NewsWire
0
0

After much delay, the Himachal Pradesh capital on Friday experienced the season’s first snowfall, leading to a surge of tourists to enjoy the snow-covered landscape.

The snowfall has also brought cheers to hoteliers who are expecting a brisk business duirng the weekend.

“High hills in Shimla town and its nearby areas have experienced snowfall and this was the season’s first snowfall in Shimla,” an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS.

Places near to Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda have experienced moderate snowfall, turning the tourist destinations more picturesque.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists flocked to Shimla, known for the imperial grandeur of its buildings that were once institutions of power when the town served as the summer capital of British India.

“We witnessed the snowfall for the first time. We were awaiting the snowfall for the past many days,” said Ridhma Kashyap, a tourist from Chandigarh, who was in Shimla along with her friends.

The snowy landscape in Shimla, which recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, would stay for a day, an official of the Met Office said.

Reports said areas in Shimla districts like apple belt Jubbal and Kharapathar experienced snow.

“High-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing moderate snow,” the official said.

Manali, which recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, saw 4 cm snow. The majestic Dhauladhar ranges in the Kangra valley got a fresh blanket of snow cover.

Kalpa, some 250 km from the state capital and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district experienced snow. These towns saw the night temperature fall to minus 2.6 degrees and minus 6.3 degree Celsius, respectively.

Lower areas of the state like Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi towns received rain, pushing down the temperature considerably.

The Met Office has forecast that scattered rain or snow is likely in the state till Saturday.

After the opening of the skies, the minimum temperature across the state could plummet by three to four notches, the weatherman added.

20230113-100804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 cops injured in Delhi clash against narcotics sale

    Gurugram man arrested for killing pregnant lover

    Alia expecting twins? Ranbir ducks question, speaks up on trolling of...

    Sandeep S Sharma says he connects with his character in ‘Swaran...