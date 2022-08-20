INDIA

Shimla-Kalka highway damaged due to landslide

Amid heavy rains and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla-Kalka National Highway 5 was damaged due to a massive landslide near Shoghi on Saturday, hampering the traffic.

No casualties have been reported so far, although the traffic was diverted via Shoghi-Mehli bypass, a senior police officer told IANS.

In another incident, Sudesh Mokhta, director of the state disaster management department, two people died and two others injured when their car was hit by debris following a landslide in near Theog in Shimla district. All were from Uttar Pradesh.

The injured were admitted the Civil Hospital in Theog, some 30 km from the state capital.

After the massive rain in Himachal since last night, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed all deputy commissioners to remain on alert to report about the damages. There have been infrastructure losses in Mandi, Chamba and Kangra districts.

