The administration in Shimla has linked the Amrit Mahotsav with water conservation at 75 ponds named Amrit Sarovars in the district.

The administration hoisted flags at 75 ponds with a message of water conservation to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The main function was organised at Sipur village, near here, where 96-year-old Moti Ram was invited to hoist the flag. The function was attended by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi.

With the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration in a short time completed the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovars in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said the construction of Amrit Sarovar was a challenge, especially due to tough topographical conditions. “Our team did well. We succeeded in constructing 75 ponds within time,” he said.

After construction of the ponds, Negi said, “We decided to inaugurate ponds in a special way — by hoisting flags at each pond on Independence Day.”

“On each pond, the senior-most village resident was invited to hoist the Tricolour. This was an initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as water conservation is no less than patriotism,” Negi told IANS.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur actively supported this mission which made it happen in a short period of time.

The government through different programmes endeavoured water conservation.

He said locals have been linked with the Amrit Sarovar campaign in a way as they would look after the ponds. Many villages have plans to convert these ponds to picnic spots. “This is how the idea of the Prime Minister has ensured community participation,” he added.

