The 173-years-old heritage The Retreat, the summer holiday resort of the President on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh capital, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat, will be thrown open for the public from April 23, it was announced on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu will open the historical estate for the public officially during her visit to Shimla.

This was revealed at a meeting held in the Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, just 15 km uphill from Shimla where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cottage is located.

Chaired by Additional Secretary to the President, Rakesh Gupta, it was informed that the President will formally launch opening of the Retreat on her scheduled visit to Shimla.

Subsequently, the visitors and the tourists will be able to visit the retreat on a nominal fee of Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals throughout the year, except on Monday and other government holidays and also during the President’s stay.

The visit of school children of government schools will be free till June 30.

The key attractions for the tourists will be the main building, enabling the glimpses into the life of the Presidents, official dining halls and artifacts.

Besides, the lush green lawns with wide range of attractions like curated tulip and other flower beds will be an added attraction.

Also the nature trails and the orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas will be open for the visitors and adventure enthusiasts. The public can also book online from April 15 through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in

This is being done on the analogy of Rashtrapati Nilayam (Niwas) in Hyderabad and the President’s House in New Delhi that have already been open to the public and witnessing a huge footfall.

For the convenience of tourists, the Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra will provide a cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, a souvenir store, restrooms, water dispensers across campus, guided tours with scholar guides and a first-aid set up.

