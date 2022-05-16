Rajasthan Royals’ 25-year-old middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer has probably returned after the birth of his first child in Guyana, and will likely be available for the franchise’s remaining matches in IPL 2022.

Hetmyer had left the IPL bio-bubble for the West Indies on May 8 but the left-hander had indicated that he would return to again be part of the team’s campaign.

With the Sanju Samson-led Royals now currently second on the points table following their emphatic 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, Hetmyer would be a huge asset ahead of the team’s last league game against Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne on May 20, and beyond.

On Sunday, the Royals urged Hetmyer to return to the side, tweeting, “Gulaabi baalo wale Hettie, laut aao. Hetti bhai phone uthao Mazak nahin hai ab ye (Please return to the side Hetmyer. Pick up the phone; it’s not a joke anymore).”

In response, Hetmyer replied, “Idhar hi hoon (I’m here only),” indicating he is back in the team hotel.

Before leaving for Guyana, Hetmyer had played a key role in the Royals overhauling a competitive 189-run total set by Punjab Kings at the Wankhede, winning the match by six wickets with two balls to spare. The West Indian was the more aggressive in his partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, striking an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls embellished with three boundaries and two sixes.

