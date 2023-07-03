A day after the dust of the Maharashtra political quake hovers in the air, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi got into a war-mode with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut predicting that the state will soon get a new Chief Minister, here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said that the Shiv Sena CM Eknath Shinde’s days are numbered and even its ally BJP has perceived this.

“At best, he is a ‘temporary guest’ (‘kuchh dinon ka mehmaan’). The Speaker’s verdict on the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde has to come soon. The BJP has realised that Shinde has outlived his utility and the NCP split is to safeguard their position later,” said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader added that Ajit Pawar has become Deputy CM for a record 5th time, “but his target is higher, the post of CM”.

“After the Speaker’s verdict, there will be a change of guard in the state and Ajit Pawar’s deal is for the top post. The state will get a new CM soon,” Raut reiterated.

He added how the BJP has been rattled by its May rout in Karnataka and all recent surveys indicating an even worse debacle for it in Maharashtra whenever the elections are held here.

“All this is being done to salvage their position in the state. First they broke the Shiv Sena and now they have split the NCP, but the people of the state are watching all this and will not spare them,” he declared.

Pulling the government’s ears, Raut lamented that Sunday (July 2), the bodies of the 25 (out of 26) victims of the Buldhana bus tragedy on early Saturday, who hailed from different parts of the state, were being given a mass cremation in Buldhana.

“As their pyres burnt, in Mumbai there was rejoicing, handshakes and hugs in Raj Bhavan where the new Deputy CM and Ministers were sworn-in… This was improper, they should have at least waited for the cremation fires to extinguish before their celebrations,” said Raut.

