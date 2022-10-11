INDIA

Shinde faction sends 3 new symbols to EC ahead of by-election

NewsWire
0
0

The Eknath Shinde faction has sent 3 new election symbols to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the Andheri assembly by-election in Mumbai. A day earlier, the Election Commission had rejected his 3 symbols including the gada (mace). The final decision is expected on Tuesday.

This follows the EC’s decision to put an interim ban on the use of the Shiv Sena’s name and its symbol, bow and arrow, in the upcoming Andheri assembly by-election, which is why new names and symbols are being allotted to both the factions.

The EC has named the Eknath Shinde faction as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray faction as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Thackeray’s party has been alloted the torch symbol.

According to sources, the names sent by the Shinde faction include the Sun, Peepal Tree and Shield-Sword. The name will be alloted after thorough investigation and in accordance with the List of Free Symbols.

The EC refused to allocate religious symbols when the Shinde faction asked for mace and trident, earlier.

20221011-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka’s Bellary observes bandh against Udaipur killing

    Eight former MLAs join Congress in Haryana

    MakeMyTrip offering quarantine rooms in India

    Goa police looking out for minor child in robbery case