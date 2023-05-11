Soon after the Supreme Court verdict, the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance on Thursday hailed the verdict as “a triumph of truth” which has ‘vindicated’ their stance as the state government now has got a stamp of approval.

Speaking to the media, a visibly relieved Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a beaming Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that all the doomsayers who predicted the downfall of the state government have been silenced by the SC judgement.

“We fully support the SC ruling… It was on expected lines. We are happy, our stand has been upheld by the highest court of the land,” the duo said, 11 months after they toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Shinde added that for all these months, the Opposition had been spreading canards that the government was illegal and unconstitutional and “would collapse anytime, but all their predictions were proved false”.

“The majority is important in a democracy and we enjoy the majority… There is a Constitution in this country and nobody can go beyond it, this is clear from the SC judgement. It is evident that the government we have established was within the laws,” Shinde pointed out.

On the resignation of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took a potshot saying he (Thackeray) knew that he had lost the majority and had no options but to quit his office.

After resigning he attempted to prove it as a principled stand, “but we have preserved morality”, and saved the Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals which he (Uddhav Thackeray) had mortgated with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, Shinde averred.

Referring to the point of disqualification of the 16 MLAs, including himself, Shinde said that now the final decision on this would be taken by the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) following the rule of law.

“Today, our government has got the approval of the SC as a full majority government… We welcome the judgement,” declared Shinde.

Fadnavis termed it as a victory of the people and democracy, and the SC has “completely turned the tide against the MVA”.

“The SC has made it clear that Uddhav Thackeray cannot be made the CM again, the right of disqualification of the 16 MLAs vests with the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, who will take the decision and the SC has refused to interfere in this,” Fadnavis pointed out.

He also took a swipe at Thackeray saying after realising that he did not have a majority, he (Thackeray) quit as the CM and then took a high moral ground.

“Those who adopted an unprincipled stand by breaking off with the BJP and joining hands with the Congress-NCP have no right to give lessons on ethics to others,” said Fadnavis sharply.

The Sena-BJP activists in Mumbai and other parts of the state erupted into celebrations, distributing sweets and congratulating each other after the much-awaited SC judgement was delivered this afternoon.

