Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde profusely thanked his ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cut a 30-kg cake at his hometown Thane to mark the first anniversary of their alliance government here on Friday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that his administration was “the fastest ever and working round-the-clock” towards the welfare of the people from all sections of society.

“When we broke up last year, many were asking questions like what will be my fate and the future of the 50 MLAs…. But look, we are right here before you. We have completed one successful year in government and are marching ahead strongly,” said Shinde.

He also expressed gratitude to Fadnavis and his 50 MLAs for supporting him in the past one year after they broke off from the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government which collapsed on June 29, 2022

In a warm gesture, Shinde made a video-call to Fadnavis – who is out of Mumbai for some engagements – on his mobile phone, and the latter greeted the Chief Minister and joined the celebrations “online” in Thane.

Despite widespread speculation that the Shiv Sena may formally become a part of the National Democratic Alliance and his party may be rewarded with a couple of berths in the Union Cabinet, the Chief Minister kept mum on these possibilities nor did he give any hints of going for the much-anticipated expansion of his own cabinet.

Shinde listed a series of achievements of his people-friendly government in the past one year on the social front, investments, infrastructure development, public welfare, health schemes, including the latest universal health cover for the entire state population.

“We have increased the insurance amount from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). Not only this, we have now brought the entire 12.50 crore population of the state under its ambit. Maharashtra is perhaps the only state in the country to do this,” said Shinde.

He assured that unlike the MVA, his government will continue in the same vein for the benefit of the people and thanked the masses for their support. Earlier, braving intermittent heavy rains, Shinde was received by thousands of his supporters and family members this afternoon when he reached Thane, garlanded by local leaders and cheered by the commoners there.

In mid-June 2022, Shinde along with 40 MLAs from the erstwhile Shiv Sena, dumped the MVA government and toppled the then CM Uddhav Thackeray. On June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the heads of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government which completed a year in office today.

